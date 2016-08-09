Aug 9 Changjiang Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03157 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 15

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 16 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xRTTHGCq

