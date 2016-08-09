BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Simplex Financial Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 750,000 shares (51 percent stake outstanding) for up to 1.81 billion yen on Aug. 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kkvIIt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget