BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 54.5 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($165.11 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 80 billion yuan domestic debt financing instruments
* Says it plans to spin off its international financial unit and list in Hong Kong
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aRe9tvhttp://bit.ly/2aW98SE; bit.ly/2bapN4K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget