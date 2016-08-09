Aug 9 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 54.5 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($165.11 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 80 billion yuan domestic debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to spin off its international financial unit and list in Hong Kong

