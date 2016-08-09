BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Says it will buy 5 percent stake in a Bejing-based pharmaceutical company at 16 million yuan from its shareholder
