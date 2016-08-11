** Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon surges as
much as 15.9 pct over its IPO price of 219 rupees
** Company's IPO was subscribed 21 times on the final day of
the offer, which ended on Aug 3 - BSE data bit.ly/2aOuCBA
** Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment
of debt and meeting working capital requirements
** Reliance Securities says Dilip Buildcon would generate
healthy cash flow on the back of healthy margins, improving
working capital cycle and mix of asset business
** Brokerage had recommend "subscribe" to the issue
** As of March 31, company had an order book of 107.8
billion rupees
