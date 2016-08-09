BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 359.9 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug 11
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: