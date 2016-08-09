BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 70 percent stake in a hospital for 123.9 million yuan ($18.61 million) by cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bbobcI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6595 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
