BRIEF-Getswift signs commercial multi-year agreement with Cito transport
* cito transport sign commercial agreement with Getswift Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 5.1 percent y/y at 400.9 million yuan ($60.20 million)
* Says it plans to boost electronics unit's capital by 404.5 million yuan
* Says electronics unit plans to invest 530 million yuan in Merry Electronics' manufacturing unit in Suzhou for 51 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYXsgm; bit.ly/2aHuXm6; bit.ly/2aITjxP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6597 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 21 The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus took their final bow at an arena outside New York on Sunday, with a space-themed balancing act kicking off the farewell performance of the "Greatest Show on Earth" after nearly 150 years.