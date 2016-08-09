BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Excelsior Biopharma :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30
* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5
* Record date Sep. 5
* Payment date Sep. 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AQmW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: