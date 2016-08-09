Aug 9 International Games System :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31

* Record date Aug. 31

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AQqx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)