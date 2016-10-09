BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 9 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says its consortium gets CFIUS approval to acquire Lexmark International Inc
* Says share trade to resume on October 10
Source text in Chineses: bit.ly/2e51OrJ
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.