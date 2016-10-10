UPDATE 10-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
Oct 10 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing and Media :
* Says it signed a government procurement contract of Jiangsu Province for textbooks and elementary school dictionaries for semester from Autumn of 2016 to Spring of 2019
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5IHEhL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?