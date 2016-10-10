UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 By-health and Guangdong Eastone Century Technology :
* By-health will sell entire 22.5 percent stake in Shenzhen Beitai health measurement and Analysis Technology Co Ltd at 191.3 million yuan to Guangdong Eastone Century Technology
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7356nG
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)