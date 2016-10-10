UPDATE 10-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
Oct 10 Changyuan Group and Guangdong Eastone Century Technology :
* Changyuan Group's Lhasa-based investment subsidiary will sell 4.3 percent stake in Shenzhen Beitai health measurement and Analysis Technology at 36.7 million yuan to Guangdong Eastone Century Technology
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ai8jSb
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?