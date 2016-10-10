Oct 10 Global Top E-Commerce Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to use 4.8 million yuan to raise a 39 percent stake in Shenzhen-based network technology firm, up from 51 percent

* Says the co to hold 90 percent stake in the network technology firm after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/V6b9ve

