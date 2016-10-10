UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says it sold 11,699 buses in Jan-Sept, up 15.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dFkJ9D
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)