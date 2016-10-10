UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion and Accessories Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in Shanghai-based information technology unit
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j4pjQF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)