UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
* Says it sold 97,685 vehicles in Sept, up 48.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dFpv72
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)