UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Oct 11 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dZw8V0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)