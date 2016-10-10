Oct 10 Beijing Watertek Information Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 460 percent to 490 percent, or to be 191.8 million yuan to 202 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 34.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RiT7Y1

