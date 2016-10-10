Oct 10 Guangdong Wenshi Food Group Co Ltd

* Says it sees Q3 net profit up 6.85-24.95 percent y/y from 3.1 billion yuan ($464.87 million) a year ago

* Says average selling prices for pork down 1.76 percent m/m at 18.44 yuan/kg in Sept

