Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
Oct 10 Chips&Media Inc :
* Says The Korea Securities Finance Corporation has acquired 226,228 shares of the company, representing a 3.15 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/M2JdDL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.