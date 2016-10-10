UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 An-Shin Food Services :
* Says it repurchased 117,000 shares of the company during Aug. 17 to Oct. 7
* Says total purchase amount of T$10.1 million
* Repurchased 117,000 shares of its common shares as of Oct. 7, representing a 0.36 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/82CafA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)