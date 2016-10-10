Oct 10 An-Shin Food Services :

* Says it repurchased 117,000 shares of the company during Aug. 17 to Oct. 7

* Says total purchase amount of T$10.1 million

* Repurchased 117,000 shares of its common shares as of Oct. 7, representing a 0.36 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/82CafA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)