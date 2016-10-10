UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Sdic Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 8.0 billion yuan ($1.20 billion)in private placement of shares to help essence securities expand business scale
* Says it plans to buy SDIC Capital Holdings via cash
* Says share trade to resume on October 11
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2d2kBmD ; bit.ly/2dFdZwd; bit.ly/2e7zoNX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)