Oct 10 Sdic Essence Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 8.0 billion yuan ($1.20 billion)in private placement of shares to help essence securities expand business scale

* Says it plans to buy SDIC Capital Holdings via cash

* Says share trade to resume on October 11

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2d2kBmD ; bit.ly/2dFdZwd; bit.ly/2e7zoNX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)