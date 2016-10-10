Oct 10 Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 600 million yuan ($89.98 million) in private placement of shares to fund film production project, acquisition of 60 percent stake in Conecta

* Says share trade to resume on October 11

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2e7A1H8; bit.ly/2dJqIdX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)