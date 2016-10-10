Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
(Refiles with correct link)
Oct 10 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Oct 11 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dqooGA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.