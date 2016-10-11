BRIEF-Techcomp Holdings says Lo Yat Keung as possible vendor enters memorandum of understanding
* Lo Yat Keung as possible vendor entered into memorandum of understanding with an independent third party as possible purchaser
Oct 11 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group :
* Says it appoints Dai Hezhong as executive general manager on Oct. 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zI2I7g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lo Yat Keung as possible vendor entered into memorandum of understanding with an independent third party as possible purchaser
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)