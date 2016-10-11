Oct 11 Kingsignal Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 137.2 million yuan to 166.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 98 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YeH0zn

