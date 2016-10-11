Somali pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel - Somali official
BOSASSO, Somalia, May 23 Somali pirates hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel on Tuesday to use as a base to attack bigger, more valuable ships, the mayor of a Somali town said.
Oct 11 Shanghai Tianchen :
* Says Guohua Life Insurance bought 5 percent stake (34.3 million shares) in it
* Says Guohua Life Insurance raised stake in it to 20 percent from 15 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hGUp44
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSASSO, Somalia, May 23 Somali pirates hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel on Tuesday to use as a base to attack bigger, more valuable ships, the mayor of a Somali town said.
* FERRATUM ANNOUNCES THAT ITS FOUNDER AND CEO, MR. JORMA JOKELA, HAS AGREED TO SELL A TOTAL OF 329,500 SHARES AT A MARKET PRICE OF 21.49 IN FERRATUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)