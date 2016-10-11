BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
Oct 11 Wuhan Zhongnan Commercial Group Co Ltd :
* sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net profit to increase by 140 percent to 160 percent, compared to net profit of Q1~Q3 in 2015(7.5 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PSwR5w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.