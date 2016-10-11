Oct 11 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 28.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 28.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CgfYoR

