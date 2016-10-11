BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology to invest 5 mln yuan to set up wholly owned software unit
* Says it will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned software unit
Oct 11 Fasteps Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue first series unsecured convertible corporate bonds with warrants worth 400 million yen
* Says payment date on Oct. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2CHxOi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31