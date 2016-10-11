Oct 11 MBK Co Ltd :

* Says it to sell its Tokyo-based unit to Hisaka Works Ltd at price of 350 million yen

* Says the target unit is engaged in manufacture and sale of food manufacturing machineries such as fully automatic steam sterilizer and noodles automatic BOILED equipment, etc

* Says transaction will effective on Nov. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nm1muE

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)