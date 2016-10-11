UPDATE 2-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
Oct 11 Voltage Inc :
* Says it to transfer part of mobile content business to a new unit that to be established on Nov. 1
* Says the transaction will effective on Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/N3nF6I
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds raid detail)