BRIEF-Fruta Fruta starts to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan
* Says it started to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan from May 20
Oct 11 Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 123.4 million yuan to 148.0 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 82.2 million yuan
* Comments that the rise in part of products' prices is the main reason for the forecast
* Says it completed issuance of 15th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 5 billion won