Oct 11 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 43.5 percent y/y at 2.2 billion yuan ($329.91 million)

* Says 9-month net profit up 28.7 percent y/y at 4.9 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dRhtb3

($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi)