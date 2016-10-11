Oct 11 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 50.95-62.17 percent y/y from 115.9 million yuan ($17.38 million) a year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dRpiNM

