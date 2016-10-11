Oct 11 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd

* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 138.8-153.0 percent y/y at 335-355 million yuan ($50.24-$53.24 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d9guAs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)