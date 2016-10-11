BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
Oct 11 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd :
* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 68 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 19.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VSBg4f
Oct 11 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd :
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director