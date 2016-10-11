(Corrects compensation duration to "per month" from "per day"
in first bullet point)
Oct 11 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp,
a major unit of conglomerate Formosa Plastics Group, says:
* It will apply for T$150 million per month in government
compensation for losses from shutdown of plant in Changhua.
* It will continue to pay the nearly 1,000 workers after it
shut down the plant.
* Its workers of the plant are set to protest in Changhua in
mid-October.
* The company has shut down the plant as the local
government declined to renew permits for its cogeneration
equipment.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung)