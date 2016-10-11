UPDATE 3-Delivery Hero set to list before summer break - sources
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
Oct 11 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 158,313 automobiles in Sept versus 109,423 a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2en8Fw7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
* SAYS PROPOSES THE APPROVAL OF THE DECISION TO REDUCE THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 5.1 MILLION