Fitch Assigns 'B(EXP)' Rating to UBA's Senior Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' to United Bank for Africa Plc's (UBA) proposed senior unsecured medium-term notes. UBA plans to raise between USD350 million and USD500 million of fixed-rate five-year bonds. Based on Fitch's assessment on expected recoveries in a liquidation scenario, an expected Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR4(EXP)' is also assigned to the notes, implying average recov