BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
Oct 11 MCC Meili Cloud Computing Industry Investment Co Ltd
* Says unit signs IDC service agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dYl0DI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: