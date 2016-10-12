Oct 12 Toyou Feiji Electronics Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 145 percent to 170 percent, or to be 62.7 million yuan to 69.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 25.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment in R& D and increased operating income are the main reasons for the forecast

