WRAPUP 6-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams govt secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 JT Corp :
* Says it signs contract with FuRex Co.,Ltd to provide Tray Vision equipment system
* Contract amount of 520 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xChT3r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
* Has been reviewing potential opportunities for Lateral Business