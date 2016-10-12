WRAPUP 6-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams govt secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 163.0 million yuan to 217.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 181.2 million yuan
* Comments that stable performance in selling of the main products is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1l4Emo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
* Has been reviewing potential opportunities for Lateral Business