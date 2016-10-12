Oct 12 Eclat Forever Machinery :

* Says it will repurchase up to 1 million shares of its common stock (a 3.1 percent stake) during the period from Oct. 12 to Dec. 11

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10 per share ~ T$14.5 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$14.5 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ydlQOg

