WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Alpha Holdings Inc :
* Says it will buy 3.4 million shares of Viral Gene,Inc, an U.S. immunity anti-cancer medicine firm, for 4.81 billion won
* Says it will hold 27.6 percent stake(7.4 million shares) in Viral Gene,Inc, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ypYN8L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.