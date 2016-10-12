WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says 500 million won worth of its 23th convertible bonds have been converted into 333,333 shares of the company, at 1,500 won per share, on Oct. 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RknC8r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.