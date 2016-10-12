WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed Strategic cooperation framework agreement with Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Co Ltd
* Says two parties to cooperate on China regional development and commercial project of Beijing Miteno Communication Technology's SSP platform
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/79uoYH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.